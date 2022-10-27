Bag with explosives, detonators found at Jammu Railway Station

Explosive materials were recovered in a suspicious bag that was found near a taxi stand in Jammu Railway Station in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, according to a police official.

Senior Superintendent of Police GRP Arif Rishu said that 18 detonators and some wires were recovered from the spot.

Shortly after the incident, the dog squad and bomb disposal team reached the site to conduct probe.

"We recovered a bag near the taxi stand at Jammu Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in 2 boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the box. Materials have been seized," the SSP said.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

