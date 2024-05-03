Bajaj Bruzer 125: World's First CNG Bike Set to Revolutionize Two-Wheeler Market, Launch Date Revealed

India is soon to welcome a CNG bike to the market. Leading motor company Bajaj is all set to launch the world's first CNG bike. Bajaj Auto's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj has announced the bike's launch date.

Launch Date

World's and India's first CNG bike is scheduled for June 18, 2024. A the launching ceremony of Pulsar NS400, the launch date of Bruzer 125 CNG was announced. Bajaj had issued a trademark under Bruzer in 2016. The company is scheduled to launch new models in the coming years.

The company is yet to declare details regarding Bruzer 125's model, features, and prize. According to an estimate, the bike will be affordable to the common folk. All eyes are on the world's first CNG Bike which will revolutionize motorbikes.