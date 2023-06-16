Bajrang Dal activists protesting against pub culture lathicharged in Indore

Bhopal, June 16 Bajrang Dal activists protesting against late night pub culture in Indore were lathicharged by police.

Several police personnel also suffered injuries in the scuffle whioch took place late on Thursday night.

According to police, a group of right-wing Bajrang Dal activists assembled at Palasia Chowk to protest against pub culture in the city. They blocked the road and demanded action against pubs.

However, when police reached the spot and asked the protesters to allow traffic movement, a heated argument broke out between the activists and the police.

The verbal spat then took a violent turn with the police lathi charging the protesters. Soon the videos showing right-wing members being assaulted mercilessly by the police started doing rounds on social media.

