Bajrang Dal opposes Valentine’s Day celebrations says unethical things happening

Bajrang Dal district convener Naveen Moodushedde has opposed Valentine’s Day celebrations and has requested all business establishments, especially gift centres in the city, not to support the celebrations. Gift centres should not promote the sale of Valentine's Day gifts. “India is known for its unique culture. Despite this, youth are becoming more influenced by western culture. Such an influence is having an impact on Indian culture,” he said.

He said it is not right to observe Valentine’s Day as part of Indian tradition. “In the name of Valentine’s Day, unethical activities are taking place,” he alleged.The Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samiti has also demanded that Valentine's Day celebrations should not be allowed in the city. In a memorandum submitted to the city police commissioner, Samiti leader Bhavya Gowda said young women are being harassed under the guise of Valentine's Day.