Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation launches QR ticketing service on WhatsApp

WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a partnership to launch Namma Metro's WhatsApp chatbot-based QR ticketing service.

The chatbot is integrated with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) powered payments on WhatsApp and will allow 'Namma Metro' commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their travel pass right within WhatsApp. The corporation said its WhatsApp chatbot is available in English and Kannada for all commuters of 'Namma Metro'

In order to use this service, the commuters need to simply send ‘Hi’ to BMRCL’s official WhatsApp chatbot number +918105556677 which comes with an array of other facilities in the form of Access to updated fare tables, Selecting source and destination for the trip and Checking Metro Rail timetable and other information.

The process of making the payment is a seamless experience that gives users the option to pay without leaving the WhatsApp chat interface. After choosing their travel details, users are given the option to pay using payments on WhatsApp by authenticating the transaction using their UPI pin, the BMRCL said.