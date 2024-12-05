Bangladeshi citizens living in Indore should be sent back: BJP MLA

Bhopal, Dec 5 Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Usha Thakur said on Thursday that Bangladeshi citizens living in Indore or any other areas of the state should be sent back to their country.

Senior leader Usha Thakur (58), who is an MLA from Mhow in Indore, claimed many Bangladeshi citizens are living in Indore and they have established their businesses in prominent markets in the city.

"I have written a letter to Indore district administration and have requested that all Bangladeshi citizens should be identified and sent back. I know many of them have established their business in Sadar Bazar and Sarafa Bazar," said Thakur.

She further stated that she has demanded an inspection of marketplaces and that the ID cards of suspected persons should be thoroughly checked.

"Many Bangladeshi are living here in Indore with fake IDs," claimed Thakur.

Another BJP MLA from Indore, Ramesh Mendola held Muhammad Yunus responsible for the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. He also demanded that the Noble Prize authority should review its decision on Muhammad Yunus.

"The Nobel Prize committee should review their policies. As a state head, the person Yunus (Muhammad) who is responsible for Hindu Genocide in Bangladesh doesn't deserve to be called Noble laureate," Mendola wrote on X.

In Madhya Pradesh, protests were held in several places, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jhabua, Dhar, Alirajpur and many other districts against atrocities in Bangladesh.

The BJP leaders and ministers took out a protest march organised in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Dhar and many other districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Different organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Hindu outfits, marched on the streets with slogans against the Bangladesh government and demanded security for minority communities in the neighbouring country.

