Bank Job Alert: State Bank of India to recruit for various posts

State Bank of India has issued a recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. The posts of AGM, Manager and Deputy Manager will be filled in this recruitment. Interested candidates can apply till June 12. Online application for 32 posts has started from 21st May 2022. Candidates for these posts will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interviews. Candidates applying for the post of AGM must have BE / B.Tech with 60% marks from a recognized University. Deputy Manager: Must have a degree in Statistics from a recognized university/institution. Applications are invited from candidates with various educational qualifications under this recruitment. Candidates should check the official notification for more information.

Age for AGM (IT Tech Operations, IT Inbound Engineer, IT Outbound Engineer, IT Security Specialist) 45 years, Manager (IT Security Specialist) age 38 years and Deputy Manager (Network Engineer, Site Engineer Command Center age 35 years). The salary for the post of AGM will be Rs 89,890 to Rs 1,00,350 per month. The salaries will be Rs 63,840 to Rs 78,230 for manager and Rs 48,170 to Rs 69,810 for deputy manager.