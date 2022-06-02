Bank manager shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, dies

Incidents of target killings in Jammu and Kashmir continue to take place. After killing a teacher a few days ago, terrorists broke into Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district and killed a bank manager. Vijay Kumar, a native of Rajasthan, was killed in the incident. Kashmir has seen a spate of killings of foreigners in the last few months. Terrorists have once again begun to spread terror. Rahul Bhatt was assassinated a few days ago. Last week, a Kashmiri Pandit teacher was shot dead. She had fled Kashmir in 1990.



Terrorists attacked a bank manager in Kulgam just as the banks were opening this morning. Vijay Kumar was the manager of the bank. He died during treatment.

Kashmiri pandits have demanded that government officials from other states be posted to safer places. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had issued the order on Wednesday. By June 6, such officers and employees will be transferred to a safe place. But, another big event has already happened. There have been eight incidents in May alone. Police personnel, soldiers, wine shop operators, TV artists and teachers were killed in the incident.