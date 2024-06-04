Bansuri Swaraj prays at Delhi's Birla Mandir, says it will be Modi Sarkar again

New Delhi, June 4 Ahead of the counting, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday paid obeisance at Birla Mandir here and said she was positive that the Modi government will make a comeback at the Centre.

Daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj is the BJP candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. She is hoping for her debut as a Parliamentarian in this election.

She said, "I came here to seek blessings. I am sure and believe that the people of India will choose BJP's welfare and development-oriented policies. I know it is Modi Sarkar for the third time."

Various exit polls have shown Bansuri Swaraj having an edge over the Aam Aadmi Party's Somnath Bharati in the constituency.

