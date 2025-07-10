Barabanki Fire: Diesel Tanker Erupts in Flames Near Dhaba in Bhikhra Village

A massive fire broke out in a diesel-laden tanker parked near Sangam Dhaba in Barabanki, turning the vehicle into a raging fireball within seconds. The incident occurred near Bhikhra village under the jurisdiction of Haidergarh police station. Flames rose as high as 30 feet, accompanied by thick black smoke that spread across the sky. The sudden blaze created a panic among locals, causing vehicles on the road to stop abruptly. Eyewitnesses described the fire as extremely intense and frightening. Fortunately, no one, including the tanker driver, was injured in the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the flames were so fierce that any nearby vehicle could have been completely destroyed within moments. A major tragedy was averted as there were no people close to the tanker when the fire broke out. The video of the incident is viral on social media. The footage clearly shows towering flames and dense smoke rising from the site. Onlookers were shocked by the scale of the fire, and the visuals quickly circulated on social media, drawing widespread attention to the incident.

VIDEO | Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A diesel tanker caught fire on Lucknow-Sultanpur highway last evening, causing panic in the surrounding villages. The fire brigade managed to control the fire after a lot of effort.#UPNews



Upon receiving the alert, multiple fire brigade vehicles and police teams rushed to the scene. Firefighters were working tirelessly to extinguish the blaze. Residents from nearby villages came out of their homes, drawn by the large clouds of smoke and intense flames. The area around the tanker was cordoned off for safety, and emergency protocols were put in place to prevent further damage or escalation. Authorities maintained a close watch to ensure public safety and limit the spread of the fire.

Residents expressed concern about what could have happened if the tanker had caught fire while in transit. They emphasized that a moving vehicle bursting into flames in a populated area could have caused widespread destruction and loss of life. As of now, officials have not released any official statement regarding the cause of the fire. Preliminary suspicions suggest that diesel leakage or static electricity may be the possible triggers. However, a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and assess if any negligence was involved.