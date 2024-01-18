Barauni-Lucknow Express Slapping: TTE Suspended After Video Him Assaulting Passenger Surfaces

A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) with Indian Railways was suspended on Thursday, January 18, for allegedly beating up a passenger onboard the Barauni-Lucknow Express, and an inquiry has been initiated against the concerned, said Indian Railway, reported by news agency ANI.

A video surfaces on social media of TTE on Barauni-Lucknow express slapping a passenger. The concerned TTE has been suspended by the competent authority and an inquiry has been initiated against the concerned: Indian Railway — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

A video of the incident went viral on X, formerly Twitter, purportedly showing the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) assaulting a passenger on Barauni-Lucknow Express (15203). A user, @AshishSinghKiJi, shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), captioning, "Do they have the freedom to beat up people like this, tagging Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav? Why does this happen in the system?" The user has also demanded action against the TTE in this case.

After the video surfaced on social media, netizens reacted to the TTE's behaviour. A user named MBA MA BTECHIT (@svmbaekohau) stated, "Railways Minister should resign: multiple accidents with casualties, ticketed passengers sometimes unable to travel due to unreserved people taking their seats, now these types of incidents too!"