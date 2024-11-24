Bareilly Car Accident: Three Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into River After Google Maps Directs Driver Onto Incomplete Bridge in Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh (November 24, 2024): Three people, including two brothers, died when their car plunged into the Ramganga River in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, after unknowingly driving onto an under-construction bridge. The incident occurred when the driver, reportedly using Google Maps for navigation, failed to notice that the road had been blocked due to the incomplete bridge.

The victims, identified as Kaushal and Vivek, both from Farrukhabad, were traveling with a friend from Ghaziabad. According to witnesses, the driver, relying on GPS directions, was unable to recognize that the bridge had been damaged and was obscured by darkness. The road abruptly ended just 30 meters from the bridge, leading to the fatal accident.

The bridge had been severely damaged by heavy rains last year, and while a temporary barrier was put in place, it had cracked and fallen. New pillars are currently under construction. Locals from Allapur village, passing by on their way to the fields, noticed blood in the river and discovered the submerged car with the victims trapped inside.

Police were alerted, and authorities arrived on the scene. A seriously injured passenger confirmed that Google Maps had directed them toward the bridge. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities raising concerns about the lack of proper safety measures at the site. Details about the third victim remain unverified.