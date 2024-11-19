Barenboim, Awwad honoured with Indira Gandhi Peace Prize for promoting harmony

New Delhi, Nov 19 The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development for 2023 was awarded on Tuesday to Daniel Barenboim and Ali Abu Awwad, two dedicated advocates of peace who have devoted their lives to fostering understanding and cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians through non-violent means, including music, dialogue, and community involvement.

The awardees were chosen by a distinguished panel headed by former Chief Justice of India, T. S. Thakur.

Daniel Barenboim, an Argentine-born maestro, is a renowned classical pianist and conductor, celebrated for his performances with some of the world's most prestigious orchestras. Beyond his musical career, Barenboim is also known for his tireless efforts to use music as a tool for promoting peace in the Middle East.

Ali Abu Awwad, a prominent Palestinian peace activist, has been a steadfast advocate for peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Born in 1972 into a politically active refugee family, Abu Awwad’s experiences in prison and his mother’s hunger strike to secure a visit to him, led him to embrace non-violent resistance. Inspired by Gandhian principles, Abu Awwad believes that non-violence is the key to achieving freedom and dignity.

The virtual award ceremony was attended by Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, former Vice President of India M. Hamid Ansari, former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, Justice T. S. Thakur, and Mariam C. Said, who accepted the award on behalf of Barenboim, among others.

Shivshankar Menon delivered the welcome address, and Hamid Ansari conferred the award.

In his acceptance speech, Ali Abu Awwad shared how his time in prison taught him the profound power of non-violence. He spoke about his admiration for Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, drawing inspiration from their teachings on the importance of recognising and protecting one another as the essence of humanity.

