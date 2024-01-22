Barring temples, on Ram Temple consecration, Kerala has a normal day

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 Barring temples in Kerala, especially Ram temples, on the day when the Ram Lalla temple at Ayodhya was consecrated on Monday, the state had a normal day.

Even though state BJP President, K Surendran, demanded that the Kerala Government declare a holiday, there was none, hence it was just like any other Monday.

While TV channels here were live beaming the consecration ceremony from Ayodhya, the CPI-M backed Kairali TV channel, was running a debate on how the Sangh Parivar forces have used religion for political gains.

BJP President, K Surendran was present at the Ram temple at Pala in Kottayam District where the Ayodhya function was beamed live.

Likewise many other temples also held special functions to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile the Sangh Parivar forces have been reaching out to homes across the state highlighting the importance of the Ram temple and have requested people to light lamps in the evening.

