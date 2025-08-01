Baseless, unverified and dubious: India rejects UK parliamentary committee report

London/New Delhi, Aug 1 India on Friday rejected the allegations made by the UK parliamentary committee, terming its report that claimed New Delhi's involvement in transnational repression as "baseless." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that these claims stem from "unverified and dubious sources", predominantly connected to proscribed entities and individuals with a "clear, documented history of anti-India hostility."

The Joint Committee on Human Rights in its report released on July 30 said that it has received evidence alleging that Bahrain, China, Egypt, Eritrea, India, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of having conducted acts of transnational repression on the UK soil.

Reacting to queries regarding references to India in the UK Parliamentary Committee report, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We have seen the references to India in the report and categorically reject these baseless allegations. These claims stem from unverified and dubious sources, predominantly linked to proscribed entities and individuals with a clear, documented history of anti-India hostility. The deliberate reliance on discredited sources calls into question the credibility of the report itself."

In the report, Joint Committee on Human Rights called for stronger action to stop the growth of transnational repression (TNR). The committee warned that foreign governments are being increasingly bold in attempts to silence and intimidate individuals and communities in the UK and urged the British government to make more efforts to protect and support victims.

During his recent visit to the UK, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had thanked UK counterpart Keir Starmer for condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and said that forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedom.

While making a press statement alongside Starmer on July 24, PM Modi said, "We thank Prime Minister Starmer and his Government for strongly condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. We are united in the belief that there is no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism. We also agree that the forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedom. Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself, must be held to account."

PM Modi's statement came amid growing concerns over the presence of Khalistani extremists in the United Kingdom, who have in the past also targetted the Indian High Commission in London.

Earlier this year, Khalistani goons created ruckus outside the Chatham House in London where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was attending an event. A video from the event, showing a protester running towards the EAM's vehicle as he was leaving the venue, also went viral on social media highlighting the security breach.

This was not the first time that anti-India, radical elements had organised demonstrations, attacks, as well as arson in London. In March 2023, New Delhi had lodged a strong protest with the UK government after Khalistani extremists vandalised the Indian High Commission in London. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had demanded an explanation from the British authorities for the complete absence of the British security that allowed the Khalistani goons to enter the High Commission premises.

