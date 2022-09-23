Batla House encounter: Only staircase was cordoned off by police, no way to escape, argues counsel for life convict Shahzad

In the Batla House encounter, the only staircase was cordoned off by Delhi Police and there was no other exit to escape from the flat L-18 of Batla House, argued the counsels for Shahzad Ahmad before the Delhi High Court.

Shahzad is a life convict in the Batla House encounter case of September 19, 2008. The High Court is hearing his appeal against his conviction in the case.

A trial court had convicted and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the murder of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who was leading the police team during the Batla House encounter. It was alleged that the terrorists opened fire on Delhi Police personnel.

The division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma adjourned the matter till September 26 after arguments of Senior advocate Satish Tamta on behalf of Shahzad. On the next date, the counsel would lead an argument on the ballistic report in the matter.

Senior advocate Satish Tamta read over the statements of 7 eyewitnesses in the matter who were the police personnel who entered the flat during the encounter. It was alleged that Shahzad had escaped from the flat after shooting Mohan Chand Sharma during the operation.

It was argued by Senior advocate Tamta that the area and building were cordoned off by the Delhi Police. There was only one entry-exit through a single staircase that was covered by the armed cops of Delhi Police. There was no way to escape from the flat.

The counsel for the convict also produced some photographs depicting the adjacent buildings to L18. The counsel for convict Shahzad argued that the other buildings were under iron grills and there was no route to escape.

Shahzad Ahmad has moved an appeal through advocate Nisha Narayan and Shariq Iqbal challenging the judgement and sentence awarded by Saket District Court on 30 July 2013. He was convicted for murder, attempt to murder, obstructing and assaulting public servants and grievously injuring police officers.

Two other appeals are also pending before the High Court including one by Delhi Police for enhancement of punishment to Shahzad Ahmad. Another appeal has been filed by Ariz Khan against capital punishment in the matter. Ariz has challenged his conviction through advocate Ariz Khan.

According to Delhi police Shahzad had escaped from the spot and was arrested later. He was tried and convicted by the trial court. Thereafter another convict Ariz Khan was arrested and a supplementary charge sheet was filed against him. After the trial, the court held him guilty and awarded him the death sentence.

The team of special cell of Delhi Police had reached the Batla House area on inputs to nab the Indian Mujahideen operatives who were involved in serial blasts of September 13, 2008, in Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

