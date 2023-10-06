Be accessible, neutral & ethical: ECI briefs observers for upcoming assembly polls

New Delhi, Oct 6 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday organised a meeting for general, police and expenditure observers for the upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

"Observers should be visible, accessible, neutral and ethical in their functioning," ECI told the officials.

Around 1180 Observers will fan out across the five states to monitor and ensure free and fair elections.

While addressing the briefing, the Chief Election Commissioner (ECI) Rajiv Kumar directed the Commission’s Observers to ensure a level-playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections.

The observers will be deployed for the forthcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Kumar said that the observers will have to ensure level playing field and purity of elections.

The Commission is increasingly concentrating on having a humane face, by facilitating and including Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Senior Citizens (80+) and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) with the help of special provisions, such home voting, and accessible polling stations, Kumar added.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said that the election should not only be fair but also seen to be fair. He instructed the observers to keep an eye on social media and ensure corrective actions.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel asked observers to ensure their work is carried out in letter and spirit and ensure the rule of law.

Goel said observers are eyes and ears of ECI and should deal with complaints promptly.

