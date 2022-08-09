Before Shrikant Tyagi's arrest, his wife was detained for questioning: Sources

Noida, Aug 9 Noida Police had detained the wife of self-styled 'BJP worker' Shrikant Tyagi for questioning on Tuesday morning, hours before her husband's arrest, sources said.

They said there were apprehensions that Tyagi was still in his wife's contact and she might be knowing his location.

Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting a woman here on August 5, was evading his arrest from the past four days.

The politician, who according to residents of Grand Omaxe society, relates himself to the Bharatiya Janata party, was found involved in a verbal spat with a woman over the plantation of palm trees.

Tyagi was arrested earlier in the day from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh along with three other people.

