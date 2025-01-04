Bengal BJP to hold crucial meeting today on progress of membership drive in state

Kolkata, Jan 4 West Bengal BJP is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on Saturday afternoon to review the progress of its new membership drive in the state.

The meeting will be chaired by BJP National General Secretary and Central Observer for West Bengal Sunil Bansal.

All the top leaders of the Bengal BJP unit, including its state chief and Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar and the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari will be present at the meeting.

Party insiders said that although the BJP leadership had set a target to enrol one crore new members in the state by the end of 2024, not even half of it has been achieved so far.

According to insiders, to date, 42 lakh individuals have enrolled themselves as new members, out of which little over 38 lakhs are verified.

Explaining the difference, a state committee member of the BJP said that any individual can become a "primary member" by giving a missed call.

Thereafter the active BJP workers reach out to them and verify their credentials following which they become "verified primary members".

"The response from common people to become primary members has been phenomenal during the last couple of weeks. A major reason behind this is because of the sentiments of people over the aggravating crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh where attacks on minority Hindus have been intensifying with every passing day," BJP's state committee member said.

At the same time, he added, each active member of the party has been entrusted with a task to enrol at least 50 individuals as new primary members.

The state committee member said the the active party workers were also informing people about the looming threat of Bangladesh's situation in West Bengal considering the state has become an open zone for infiltration from the neighbouring country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor