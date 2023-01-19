Bengal Governor Ananda Bose to learn Bengali

Kolkata, Jan 19 A.C.V. Ananda Bose, the new governor of West Bengal, will soon take Bengali lessons, sources said here on Thursday.

A ceremonial beginning as per Hindu rituals will start on January 26, which besides being the Republic Day is also the occasion of Saraswati (Goddess of learning) Puja, they added.

Hate Khori, which is the ceremonial beginning of the process of learning as per Hindu rituals, will be organised on January 26 afternoon at the East Lawn of the complex, the Governor's house informed.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been specially invited to attend the function.

Incidentally, soon after taking charge as the governor, Bose attended a literary meet on December 25 last year and expressed the desire of writing a book on his experiences of working as a constitutional head of West Bengal.

"I feel proud to come to this state as its Governor. The literary and cultural heritage of West Bengal with icons like Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore is so rich. The Bengali language is like the Pacific Ocean. Bengal in itself is India's pride. I consider myself as an adopted son of this state. In the long run, I have a dream to write a book about my experiences as the governor of the state," Bose had said then.

The new governer often recalls his association with West Bengal as he started his professional career as probationary officer with State Bank of India (SBI) in Kolkata. He recalls his memories of working as a bank officer with different branches with SBI in the city then.

He also expresses delight of having the surname of "Bose" associated with his family name, considering that the same surname was associated with the great Indian revolutionary freedom fighter Netaji Subhash.

