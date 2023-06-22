Bengal Governor returns State Election Commissioner's joining report ahead of Panchayat polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 22 : West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose "returned" the joining report of State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha ahead of the Panchayat polls, as per sources.

According to the sources, this comes after Sinha failed to attend the discussion called by the Governor over the sensitive matter related to the Panchayat election issue.

Rajiva Sinha was appointed as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on June 8. Sinha served as the state's chief secretary from September 2019 to September 2020.

The final day of filing nominations on June 15 witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The Panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

