Bengal govt released 840 prisoners serving life-term since 2011: CM Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 18 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her government has released 840 prisoners serving life-term since 2011. According to CM Banerjee, all these prisoners, who were released, had served more than 14 years of their sentences.

Taking to her X handle, the West Bengal Chief Minister further informed that an additional 45 inmates are now being released following due legal process. She congratulated the released individuals and their families, saying that their good behaviour during incarceration was a key factor in the decision to release them.

"Our government has legally released many life prisoners who have already served more than 14 years of their sentences. Since 2011, 840 such people have been released. Another 45 are being legally released. I congratulate them and their families," Chief Minister Banerjee wrote in the X post.

She said: "I know that their behaviour during their imprisonment was good. This release is a recognition of that."

She also expressed hope that the released prisoners would lead reformed lives.

"The job of correctional facilities is to change the mindset of criminals and bring them back into the mainstream of society. I hope that these released prisoners will become good citizens in their new and free lives — and only then will our efforts be successful," CM Banerjee added.

Sources said the announcement by the Chief Minister comes as a relief to the families of such prisoners ahead of Durga puja festival. Once out of prison, the released persons will be able to take part in the festivities along with their families.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to virtually inaugurate several Durga pujas across the districts from tomorrow.

She will also inaugurate popular Durga Pujas in Kolkata from Mahalaya on September 21. She will wrap up Puja inauguration by September 25.

