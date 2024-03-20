Bengal Guv seeks report on Trinamool-BJP clash at Dinhata

Kolkata, March 20 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, on Wednesday, sought a detailed report from the state government on the clashes between the BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district.

The clashes took place on Tuesday night. Sources from the Raj Bhavan here said that the matter was being viewed very seriously by the Governor considering that the Union minister of state for home affairs and the local BJP Lok Sabha member Nisith Pramanik and the West Bengal Minister for north development and local Trinamool Congress MLA Udayan Guha were seen dashing towards each other in the midst of the clashes.

The Governor, Raj Bhavan insiders said, has sought the report directly from the newly appointed Director General of Police, Sanjoy Mukherjee. He has also sought a report on the medical conditions of Dhiman Mitra, the local sub-divisional police officer who sustained injuries while making an attempt to stop the clashes.

Sources said the Governor's seeking report in the manner is an indication on how serious he is about his claims to be vigilant this time to ensure peaceful polls in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The Governor has already announced the opening of a portal at Raj Bhavan to address the grievances of the common people. He also said that he will be on the streets from 6 a.m. from the first day of the polls.

“Under any circumstance the voting should be conducted in a festive mood. The higher administrative and police functionaries have been directed to percolate the message to all levels of their subordinates so that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure violence - free polls. If the state administration and police fail to do that, we will make them do it,” he said recently.

