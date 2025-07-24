Bengal: Man arrested for raping woman in Kolkata hotel posing as army personnel

Kolkata, July 24 Kolkata Police, on Thursday, arrested one person for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in Kolkata's iconic Park Street area.

The accused, identified as Md Monibur Rahman (34), had introduced himself as an Indian Army personnel to the victim woman and promised to use his influence to help her husband get bail. Her husband was then lodged in a jail in another case.

The police said that the crime was committed earlier this year, and the accused person had threatened to leak the woman's nude photographs and make them viral.

A case under sections 64(1) (rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Park Street Police Station.

"The FIR named the accused person cohabited with the lady complainant by putting her under fear of spreading out her naked photographs as well as threatening her to make those photographs viral. The incident took place in January and February," said a city police official.

During the investigation, the police arrested the accused person from a guest house at the Wattgunge area in South Kolkata late on early Thursday.

"We have started an investigation into this. We are looking into all possible angles," said a senior police officer.

Sources said the woman narrated the entire incident to her husband after he was released from jail.

It was learned that the accused person got physically intimate with her on several occasions by threatening to leak her nude photographs.

It was on her husband's insistence that the woman filed a complaint against the accused person at Park Street police station.

