Bengal: Model files gang rape complaint in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 19 A young model has lodged a complaint against two persons for gang raping her with the promise of getting her a chance to act in a movie.

In her complaint lodged at Kasba Police Station in south Kolkata, the young woman alleged that she was taken to different places in the Kasba area and gang-raped multiple times. The incidents took place in 2023, but the complaint was lodged with the police last night.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) of Kolkata Police, Rupesh Kumar, said, "On Monday night, a young woman came to Kasba police station and filed a gang-rape complaint. A case of gang-rape has been registered against the two accused persons. The investigation into the incident has started."

According to the police, it is also being investigated whether any actor from the film industry is in contact with the two accused persons.

The young woman alleged that the incident took place in 2023. At that time, the two accused befriended her on social media. The two youths claimed to be film producers and assured the young model that they would get her a job in the Tollywood and Bollywood film industries. They also gained the young woman's trust by saying that they had connections with actors in the entertainment world.

"The girl alleged that the two young men used to take her to various parties in the entertainment world. Then, in the name of getting her a job in a movie, they took her to various places in Kasba and had physical relations with her. Later, the girl came to know that she had been cheated," said the police.

It was learned that neither of the two young men is a producer, and they do not have any contact with any artists in the entertainment world. The girl claims that after that, she tried to contact the two young men several times. But they allegedly did not want to have any further relationship with her.

According to sources, arrangements are already being made for the girl's medical examination.

Incidentally, a few months ago, a girl was allegedly gang-raped in a law college in the Kasba area. An alumnus and two students of the college were arrested in connection with the incident.

