Bengal: NIA raids Trinamool leader’s residence regarding 2022 Bhupatinagar blast case

Kolkata, Dec 13 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the residence of the Trinamool Congress leader in East Midnapore in connection with the blast Bhupatinagar blast case of December 2022, which killed three persons.

The NIA also raided the residence of Manab Kumar Parua, the public works executive officer with East Midnapore Zilla Parishad, whose name has been already included in the chargesheet filed by NIA in the Bhupatinagar blast case in July this year.

Sources said that besides interrogating Paruya for hours, the NIA officials also seized a number of paper documents from his residence. However, the NIA officials refused to talk to the media persons waiting outside the Paruya’s residence.

However, Parua confirmed that the NIA officials raided his residence in connection with the agency’s investigation in the Bhupatinagar blast case.

“I am extending full cooperation with the central agency officials in the investigation process and have assured them of total cooperation in the matter in future as well,” he said.

The NIA sleuths and Central Armed Police Personnel (CAPF) were attacked by local Trinamool Congress activists in April this year while they were returning to Kolkata after arresting two local Trinamool Congress leaders namely Manobrata Jana and Balai Charan Maity.

The windscreen of the vehicle of NIA was also smashed by the aggressive ruling party activists. One NIA officer was also injured in the attack.

After the blast in December 2022, initially, the cops of West Bengal police started an investigation. Later the charge of the investigation was handed over to NIA following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The central agency took over the investigation assignment on June 4, 2023.

--IANS

src/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor