Bengal police to hand over Birbhum violence case to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Friday asked the West Bengal Police's Special Investigation Team to hand the Birbhum violence case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

After the murder of deputy pradhan of Baguti village in Rampurhat, Birbhum, at least eight body has been found burnt alive in the same district on Tuesday. DGP Manoj Malviya said “Three injured people were rescued last night after seven to eight houses were gutted in the fire. One of them died today. Also, when the fire was brought to control, a team of police officials found seven charred bodies. All the seven bodies were recovered from one house. Total, eight have died in the incident."

