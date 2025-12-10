Bengal SIR exercise: Man accused of misusing first spouse's voter card to register second B'deshi partner

Kolkata, Dec 10 A man in Nadia district's Hanskhali area of West Bengal has been accused of trying to register the name of his Bangladeshi wife by using the voter card of his first wife with whom he has separated. The matter came to light on Wednesday after the first wife lodged a complaint against her husband.

The complaint was filed with the Hanskhali Police Station and the Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) of Ranaghat, Bharat Singh.

According to sources, Ashok Roy's wife, Usha Roy, a resident of the Shyamnagar Mathpara area of Hanskhali in Nadia district, had left the house due to her husband's torture. They are yet to separate legally. However, Ashok married another woman in between, whom neighbours claimed is a Bangladeshi national.

It has been alleged that Ashok stole the EPIC (voter) card of his first wife and tried to register his second wife's name using Usha's identity.

Usha, who had left her husband's house with her child, got to know about this through neighbours. She also came to know that her husband had married a Bangladeshi woman.

Speaking to reporters, Usha said that when she went to get the enumeration form for the SIR exercise, she came to know that her husband had already taken the form, filled it and submitted it.

Hearing this, she went to her husband to enquire. However, Ashok chased her away.

"My EPIC number, name, age and address have been used to get a Bangladeshi woman a voter card. My husband has just changed the picture and put the picture of his Bangladeshi wife. Today, I have filed a written complaint against him at the Hanskhali Police Station and the SDO of Ranaghat," said Usha.

It has been learned that Ashok's second wife's name is Beauty Roy. Both of them were not at home after the allegations were raised.

Ashok's brother, Nabakumar Roy, said: "Ashok has done something wrong. He used the picture of his second wife in the EPIC number of his first wife."

Meanwhile, local Booth Level Officer (BLO) Biswajit Bar also said that the matter has come to their attention.

"Despite the fact that the EPIC numbers of both are the same, the photographs are different. The matter is being looked into," said the BLO.

