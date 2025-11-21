Bengal teachers' recruitment: 26 interview-qualified candidates found with forged experience certificates

Kolkata, Nov 21 As many as 26 candidates who have qualified for the interview in the written examination for fresh recruitment of higher secondary teachers in state-run schools in West Bengal have so far been found submitting forged experience certificates to claim the 10-mark weightage for past teaching experience.

This came to the notice of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) during the ongoing verification of documents related to academic qualifications and experience certificates, which began on November 18, a WBSSC insider said.

The verification process is continuing. Following the detection of irregularities in the documents furnished by these 26 candidates, the commission has decided to be more cautious in examining the past teaching experience records of all interview-qualified candidates.

The fresh recruitment process is being conducted to fill vacancies arising from the cancellation of around 26,000 school jobs by a Division Bench of the Supreme Court earlier this year. While delivering the judgment in April, the apex court barred all "tainted" teachers -- those who had secured jobs by paying money -- from participating in the fresh recruitment cycle.

Two cases have already been filed before the Calcutta High Court challenging the results of the written examination published earlier this month.

One of the petitions relates to allegations that certain "tainted" candidates, previously identified for having paid bribes to obtain school jobs, have again qualified for the interview, in direct violation of the Supreme Court’s order.

The second petition concerns the demand that teaching experience in state government-recognised private schools should also be considered for the 10-mark weightage. At present, the benefit is given only to candidates with prior teaching experience in state-run schools, prompting demands for broader inclusion.

Investigations by probe agencies had revealed that thousands of jobs were allegedly given to ineligible candidates in exchange for money, bypassing merit lists and official procedures.

The Calcutta High Court and later the Supreme Court cancelled around thousands of such appointments, terming them illegal.

Several senior officials, middlemen and political leaders were arrested.

