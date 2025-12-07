Bengal's New Jalpaiguri to be upgraded into world-class railway station & int'l terminus

Guwahati, Dec 7 New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal is undergoing a major transformation into a world-class railway station and international terminus, featuring modern facilities, state-of-the-art platforms, enhanced passenger amenities and improved circulation areas, officials said on Sunday.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava carried out comprehensive inspection of the Malda-New Jalpaiguri section, including tracks, signals, stations, loco shed and other infrastructure.

He added that at New Jalpaiguri (NJP), the General Manager inspected the ongoing station upgradation works.

"The NJP is being transformed into a world class station and international terminus, offering modern facilities, state-of-the-art platforms, enhanced passenger amenities and improved circulation areas," the CPRO said.

The NFR General Manager also reviewed other redevelopment initiatives under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, designed to create a highly efficient and future-ready travel hub that delivers an exceptional experience for all passengers.

Shrivastava conducted a detailed inspection of the Malda Town Loco Shed, reviewing maintenance practices, safety standards and overall operational readiness.

He appreciated the dedicated efforts of the staff in ensuring reliable and safe locomotive operations, highlighting the strong safety culture maintained across the zone.

The NFR General Manager also carried out a thorough window trailing inspection from Malda town to New Jalpaiguri (NJP) during which he assessed track conditions, signalling assets, passenger amenities and infrastructure readiness along the route.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to safety protocols and modern operational practices to ensure smooth and secure train operations.

uring the visit, Shrivastava reviewed the progress of works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Samsi and Dalkhola stations.

At Samsi, the General Manager of NFR examined the level crossing gates to ensure their safe and efficient operation.

At Dalkhola, he reviewed the redevelopment works aimed at modernising station facilities, improving passenger movement and enhancing overall travel comfort.

hrivastava commended the commitment and professionalism of railway personnel in maintaining the highest safety and operational standards.

He reaffirmed NFR's dedication to continuous infrastructure development, technological upgradation and delivering safe, reliable and passenger-friendly railway services across the zone.

The General Manager was accompanied by senior officials from NFR headquarters (Maligaon, near Guwahati) as well as divisional officials.

The NFR operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor