Bengaluru Accident: BMTC Bus Driver Tries to Run Over Woman; Dashcam Footage Goes Viral (Watch Video)

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver tried to run over a woman at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium signal. The shocking incident occurred on May 23, but the footage from a nearby car’s dashcam was released now and is viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the BMTC bus driver tried to run over a woman who had stopped the bus during an argument. In the video, the bus driver is seen recklessly moving the vehicle while the woman is standing in front of the bus. The woman sustained minor injuries in this shocking incident. The BMTC bus had left from Museum Road and was heading to MG Road when the incident happened.

Bengaluru: BMTC suspended a driver who allegedly tried to run over a woman blocking his bus after a minor collision near Cubbon Park police station on May 23. The woman confronted him after the bus brushed her car. A probe is underway. Bus: KA57 F2046, Route: JJ Nagar–Nagawara pic.twitter.com/eb3d58fJ8k — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) June 1, 2025

Internet Reacts:

A user commented, “I hope they don't make a language issue if a girl is non-Kannada.” Another user wrote, “Such people are just shaming the real Bangalore. Which company would like to operate from such city ? If company starts moving out, then what is left behind ?? All this for some people whom get the bad name as cops are sleeping ??” A third user wrote, “The driver's do this regularly, especially on narrow roads. Blocks the entire road, pushing two wheelers and 4 wheelers to the point where they can get crushed. Police even if they see it, pretend to ignore it. Unfortunately no one speaks up, just a couple of words exchanges.”

A fourth user stated that the driver should be punished and wrote, “Driver should be in jail. Not just suspend. What's there to suspend. He will do some other junk thing next. He need to be tutored with black and blue.” Another user wrote, “Lol these all bmtc drivers try to run over on someone. Just check any videos you will get to know.” Another user opined that suspension is not the solution and he should be dismissed. Another user wrote, “Mere suspension is not enough. This is attempted murder.”