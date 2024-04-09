Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA Questions Three Youths from Sambhajinagar for Alleged Crypto Dealings with Wanted Blast Suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has quizzed three youths from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra for their alleged cryptocurrency dealings with the two wanted Rameshwaram Cafe blast case accused.

“The probe into the money trail of the two terror suspects revealed that they had been dealing in cryptocurrency to cover up their financial dealings. The money generated from cryptocurrency helps them sustain and survive without being in touch with anyone over the ground or their families, friends, or supporters. The NIA reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in its efforts to get details of those who have directly or indirectly carried out cryptocurrency transactions with the terror suspects,” a senior officer of the agency said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: NIA Identifies Suspects in Rameshwaram Cafe Blast.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case to NIA. The blast had rocked the cafe during the busy lunch hour on March 1, injuring nine people. According to the NIA officer, the money trail of the terror suspects has taken the investigation agency to various parts of the country, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The NIA’s visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been followed by the visits of Delhi police as well as the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS), which too questioned the city-based youths who have been claiming innocence.

As part of an investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast dated March 1 at ITPL Road in Bengaluru's Whitefield, Bengaluru, the NIA said it had identified the accused person who carried out the IED blast as one Mussavir Hussain Shazib and co-conspirator as Abdul Mateen Taahaa-- both residents of Thirthahalli area in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

Further, as part of the investigation, one Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa in Chikkamagaluru, who extended logistics support to the main accused persons, was arrested on March 26 and was examined in police custody.