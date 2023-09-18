Bengaluru civic body bans animal slaughtering and sale of meat ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Slaughtering of animals and sale of meat has been banned in Bengaluru on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi on Monday, September 18. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner issued an order, notifying that "on September 18, 2023, on the occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, slaughtering of animals and sale of meat under the BBMP is completely prohibited."

Earlier, the Bengaluru City Police issued an advisory, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, urging people to celebrate the festival harmoniously, abiding by the rules. As per the advisory, it is mandatory for the organisers of the Ganesha festival to obtain permission from the jurisdictional police station, the BBMP, and traffic police before placing a Ganesha idol. They have warned not to collect money from people forcefully for the purpose of celebrations.

Police have said that organisers will be held responsible for any unrest or fights near the site of celebration or during the procession. Organisers have also been denied permission to DJ.



