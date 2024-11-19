Bengaluru Fire: 20-Year-Old Woman Employee Dies as Blaze Erupts at Electric Bike Showroom in Rajajinagar (Watch Video)

Bengaluru, Karnataka (November 19, 2024): A 20-year-old woman was killed in a fire that broke out at an electric vehicle showroom in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The victim, identified as showroom sales executive Priya, was unable to escape the flames that engulfed the premises of MY EV Store near Navrang Junction around 5:30 p.m.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: A fire broke out at an electric two-wheeler showroom near Navrang Bar in Rajaji Nagar. Three fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze has been brought under control. No casualties have been reported pic.twitter.com/uZrgVIbMi6 — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2024

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in one of the electric scooters inside the showroom. Five other staff members managed to escape without injuries, but Priya was trapped inside and fatally injured.

Three fire engines were deployed to the scene to contain the flames, which threatened nearby structures. According to media reports, the Bengaluru City Traffic Police diverted vehicles from the area, and nearby residents and shop owners were evacuated as a precaution.