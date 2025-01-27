Bengaluru: Fire Breaks Out at Planet Honda Showroom on Dr Rajkumar Road (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at Planet Honda showroom on Dr. Rajkumar Road in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday, January 27. Two fire engines rushed to the spot to douse fire. According to the reports, the blaze was brought under control by firefighters. No casualties have been reported so far.

Visuals From Planet Honda Showroom

Bengaluru, Karnataka: A fire broke out at the Planet Honda showroom located on Dr. Rajkumar Road. Two fire engines were pressed into action, bringing the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far pic.twitter.com/Rzk16O1iED — IANS (@ians_india) January 27, 2025

A video shared by news agency IANS shows chaos in the area as fire bridges at the site, which is situated on Dr Rajkumar Road. Due to the fire incident, vehicular traffic in the area was also affected. The reason for the blaze is still under investigation.