Bengaluru Police Arrest 12 Pakistani Nationals Living Illegally; Expose Religious Propaganda Network

12 Pakistanis who were living illegally in the country have been arrested by the Bangalore Rural District Police.Four teams of Bengaluru Rural District Police were formed on the basis of information that Pakistani nationals were residing illegally in different states of the country. These teams conducted operations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Andhra and tracked down and arrested Pakistanis. 5 people in Delhi, 2 in Hyderabad, 2 in Uttar Pradesh and 3 in Rajasthan were arrested and brought to the city for further interrogation and more information is being collected by the investigation teams.

Following the arrest of Pakistani nationals living in a house under the name of Hindu, the police, acting based on the information given by them during interrogation, arrested Pakistanis who were active across the country. Apart from the 12 Pakistanis, there is a fear that the network of more Pakistani nationals has spread in the country, and more information will come out one by one from the interrogation of the detainees. The number of Pakistani nationals has increased to 19: The number of Pakistani nationals who have been detained has increased to 19, including the 12 who are currently in custody. It has now been revealed that all of them have settled illegally in different parts of the country. It is yet to be known for what purpose they have settled in India.

According to a source, it is known that Pakistani nationals have been camped in different parts of the country for preaching. When kingpin Farvez was arrested and interrogated at the Bangalore railway station, it was revealed that he had made the important documents required for Pakistanis to settle in India. The investigation of the police has revealed that Pakistani nationals have settled in various places and are engaged in religious propaganda under the name of Hindu. Police have arrested 20 people including Farvez. Continued investigation: After the arrest of three Pakistani nationals who lived in Peenya, the police are conducting further investigation. When the complete information of the arrested Pakistani couple was collected, it was found that they had been living in a house on Andralli main road in Peenya for the last three years. It was revealed during the investigation of the police that Syed, who is of Pakistani origin, resided here with his wife and daughter, and was living secretly with a Hindu name and no contact with the outside world, without leaving the house. This couple came to India in 2014. This family had come to Bangalore in 2019 and were working as missionaries. The police have found out that Aadhaar was registered under a fake name.