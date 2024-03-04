Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case Handed Over to NIA

The inquiry into the explosion at a café in Bengaluru has now been entrusted to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as per sources on Monday. On March 1, a blast occurred at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield, East Bengaluru, resulting in injuries to at least ten individuals. The NIA has taken over the investigation into the incident, according to insiders.

A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, the sources said. Bengaluru Police have initiated legal action under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act in connection with the explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in the city.

According to officials, the blast occurred between 12:50 pm and 1 pm, resulting in injuries to 10 individuals, including both hotel staff and customers. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. A case has been filed at HAL police station under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act. Forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad are on-site, actively investigating the incident.