Bengaluru residents abduct man suspecting their relative eloped with him, arrested in Goa

Panaji, Oct 11 Four Bengaluru residents, who allegedly barged into a saloon in Goa and abducted a staff suspecting that their relative has eloped with him, have been arrested, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi informed that accused persons didn’t take any help from Karnataka or Goa police to trace the person, with whom their relative allegedly eloped.

According to the police, one Zakir Sabir Ahmed, owner of Hair Cutting Saloon at Moira, Bardez-Goa had lodged a complaint stating four male persons trespassed into his saloon and abducted his staff namelyZunaid Zafeer, 25, native of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused persons are identified as Yaseen Ali Baig, 21,Ahamed Shariff, 30, Navaj M D, 36, and Navshad Ahmed, 45,all residents of Bengaluru-Karnataka, the police said.

Police informed that various teams were constituted to collect the intelligence in respect of the accused involved and information in respect of the vehicle.

“Acting on inputs provided by staff of Mapusa Police Station, staff of Old Goa Police Station intercepted a car at Old Goa and rescued Victim Zunaid and four men were taken into custody along with the car,” police said.

Dalvi informed that one of the relatives of the accused persons had eloped from Karnataka and the accused persons without any help from local police or Karnataka Police had arrived in Goa, and suspecting that the staff of the hair cutting salon had eloped their relative, they abducted him.

Sources informed that accused persons must have gained information by tracking location of the girl, who eloped, and later they came to Goa.

“So far it is not clear whether the victim is involved in eloping the girl, who is missing in Bengaluu and even it is not clear whether the girl is in Goa,” sources informed.

The case has been registered under various sections of IPC.

