Bengaluru Road Rage: Scooterist Attacks Car; Incident Caught On Dash Cam (Watch)

A scooterist in Bengaluru attacked a car after failing to overtake the vehicle. The incident was caught on the car's dash camera. The altercation led to a shattered car's ORVM (outer rear view mirror) and scratches on window glass. This incident is part of a troubling trend, coinciding with a surge in fatal accidents and a dramatic increase in the city’s vehicle count over the past decade.

In a recent road rage incident in Bengaluru, a scooterist attacked a car carrying Deepak Jain, a marketer by profession, as per his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Deepak has shared his horror rescue on the micro-blogging website X. The altercation, captured by a dash camera stalled on the car, reportedly occurred after the scooterist failed to overtake the car.

Deepak Jain, an IT professional, filed a police complaint detailing the terrifying sequence of events. According to his social media account, the attack took place on VIBGYOR High School Road at around 11:39 AM. The accused, riding a grey Ola scooter with the registration number KA 03 KU 6880, initially overtook Jain’s car from the left side, an action that did not immediately raise any suspicion.

However, within a few hundred meters, the scooterist's behaviour took a menacing turn. He began following Jain’s car, shouting, honking, and demanding that Jain stop. The situation escalated rapidly when the scooterist obstructed Jain’s path and parked his vehicle in front of Jain’s car. In a fit of rage, he picked up a tender coconut shell from the road and approached Jain’s car with the apparent intent to attack.

The attacker smashed the right-side window of Jain’s car with the coconut shell and forced Jain to open it. He then broke the car’s right outer rear-view mirror (ORVM) and continued his aggressive behaviour, repeatedly striking the window and throwing the coconut shell at the back glass as Jain tried to drive away from the scene.

The situation further intensified when a grey Renault, with the registration number KA 04 MW 2000, attempted to block Jain's path about 300 meters ahead. Jain suspects that the driver of the Renault Triber might be connected to the scooterist, given the suspicious nature of their actions.

He further mentioned came a cross at least five to seven similar cases reported by others in the last few months. In the aftermath of the attack, Jain received a call from the Varthur police station, indicating some progress in the investigation. For security and privacy reasons, Jain refrained from sharing detailed updates but confirmed that he would visit the station personally to file a formal complaint.