Bengaluru Shocker: BMTC Bus Conductor Attacked With Stone During Lunch Break; Shocking CCTV Footage Emerges (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, Karnataka, a BMTC bus conductor was attacked with a stone while having lunch inside a stationary bus in broad daylight. The accused, identified as Hemanth, allegedly targeted the conductor, Sangappa, due to a personal grudge from an earlier argument. CCTV footage circulating online shows the conductor eating with a colleague when Hemanth suddenly boarded the bus and struck Sangappa with a stone before fleeing the scene.

A BMTC bus conductor, identified as Sangappa, was assaulted on the head with a brick by an angry passenger near Tin Factory on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The incident occurred on October 18, 2024, while Sangappa was having lunch inside the parked bus (KA-57-F-1107).

The bus staff gave chase and eventually caught Hemanth, who later confessed that he acted impulsively upon seeing the conductor. He claimed he had no intention to kill but couldn’t control his anger. The incident has drawn widespread attention, with the CCTV footage going viral on social media.The police were informed, and a medico-legal case was registered. Hemanth was later questioned by BMTC staff and admitted to the assault, claiming he did not know Sangappa personally and acted impulsively