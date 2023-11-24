Bengaluru to host first-ever Kambala buffalo race: Here's all about it

Bengaluru is all set to host its first ‘Kambala’ event, a slush track buffalo race, which will be held at the Palace Grounds on November 25 and 26. This is the first time that the buffalo race has been scheduled in Bengaluru and the invitations have been sent to many celebrities across the country. The event is expected to attract over 700,000 visitors and will feature over 100-130 pairs of buffaloes from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kasargod, and other districts. Kambala Festival is an integral part of the local culture in Karnataka and is an important event for farmers who use buffaloes for agricultural activities. The festival also serves as a platform for farmers to showcase their buffaloes and compete with each other. Moreover, the event promotes sportsmanship and community bonding.

Kambala is an annual buffalo race that has been a part of Karnataka’s agricultural history for centuries. The sport involves two pairs of buffaloes tethered to a plough and raced on a muddy paddy field. The buffaloes are driven by a team of two men, who run barefoot behind the animals, grasping their tails. The team that crosses the finish line first is declared the winner. The festival is primarily held in the coastal regions of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts during the months of November and December. It is a popular event that attracts a large number of tourists and locals. The origin of the Kambala Festival can be traced back to ancient times when it was a way for farmers to test the speed and strength of their buffaloes, which were used for plowing the fields. Over time, the event evolved into a sport and became an integral part of the local culture.

Bengaluru’s kambala boasts a record-breaking slush track length of 155 metres, surpassing the usual 145-metre track.

There will be commentary in Kannada and Tulu, and all the buffaloes will receive a medal.

The owners of the winning buffalo pair, are set to receive Rs. 1.5 lakh in cash and two pawan gold.

Additionally, owners of all participating pairs will be recognized with shields, and each will receive Rs. 50,000 as rent for the transport lorry.

The estimated cost of the event is Rs. 6 crore.



As many as 2,000 VVIP seating arrangements and a gallery for 10,000 viewers will be made ready.



150 food stalls showcasing the delicacies of Tulunadu will be set up.

Other events of Dakshina Kannada will also be showcased.

