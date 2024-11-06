Bengaluru woman alleges sexual harassment by bicycle rider

Bengaluru, Nov 6 An incident of a woman being allegedly sexually harassed by a bicycle rider while live vlogging was reported in an upscale BTM Layout in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The victim said that she raised an alarm and thrashed the accused. The incident had taken place on Monday night and the victim released a video message of the incident on Wednesday.

She added that the people who gathered around demanded proof of harassment from her.

The victim, a private company employee, claimed that while she was walking down the street, a boy on a bicycle approached her, greeted her with a "hi" and then inappropriately touched her before quickly fleeing the scene.

In her video, she highlights the distressing incident as a reflection of the lack of safety for women on the streets of Bengaluru. The video shows the boy laying hands on the chest of the victim.

“In my entire life never have I encountered such an issue. I am feeling really bad thinking about how such a thing could happen to me. The mark of the finger of the child who did the act is also visible on the top. I thrashed him after dragging him into the road,” says the victim in a video message.

She added that the accused was moving on a bicycle and turned after seeing her.

“He teased me first saying hi and suddenly he laid his hands on my chest and went away. I was wondering what was happening. I was feeling helpless. The people didn’t support me and asked me to spare the accused as he is a child. Some people supported me and thrashed him. I am not feeling safe,” said the victim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor