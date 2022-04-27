Bengaluru youth electrocuted: CM Bommai assures action against officials responsible for mishap

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that compensation would be given to the kin of youth who died due to electrocution.

According to the CM, compensation would be given as per guidelines of the Energy department

Speaking to mediapersons after participating in a video conference with the Prime Minister, he said, "A thorough probe would be conducted into the cause for the death. Action would be taken against the officials responsible for the mishap. Such incidents cannot be tolerated".

"Instructions have been issued to inquire whether the mishap happened due to the optical fibre wire or live electrical wire," he further said, replying to questions on alleged negligence on part of BBMP and BESCOM.

As per the Sanjaynagar Police Station, a person, namely Kishore, died due to an electric shock caused by a broken electric wire in a park, near Sanjaynagar in Bengaluru on Monday night.

( With inputs from ANI )

