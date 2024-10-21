Bhadohi College Principal Shot Dead in Broad Daylight by Two Bike-Borne Miscreants

Yogendra Bahadur Singh, principal of National Inter College located in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead by unknown bike-borne miscreants. He was shot dead when he was going to college in his car. The attackers also punctured the tyres of his car. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident took place near Baswanpur in Bhadohi Kotwali area, the miscreants stopped his car by parking their vehicle in front of it. As soon as the car stopped, they started firing indiscriminately at him. According to the police, the investigation into the crime has been initiated and a search for the assailants is underway. The reasons behind the incident are being investigated.

भदोही, यूपी में इंटर कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल की गोली मारकर हत्या। योगेन्द्र बहादुर सिंह BJP नेता के कॉलेज में प्रिंसिपल थे। आज सुबह कार से कॉलेज जा रहे थे। बाइक सवार 2 बदमाशों ने कार रुकवाई और ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी। pic.twitter.com/M5tsDVcfuK — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 21, 2024

Eyewitnesses say that the miscreants on the bike first stopped his car forcefully and then showed something to the principal on their mobile. Before he could understand anything, they opened fire on him. Yogendra Bahadur Singh has been shot in the chest and stomach.

Also Read | Pune Crime: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Female Police Constable During Drunk Driving Check.

After this, the attackers started running away. When the driver chased them, they shot at the car's tyre and punctured it. The driver took the injured principal to Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital. Where the doctors declared him dead.

Yogendra Bahadur Singh was the senior spokesperson of Shri Indra Bahadur Singh National Inter College. On 3 July this year, Singh took over as the acting principal of National Inter College.