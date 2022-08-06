Bhagwant Mann appears before court in Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appeared before district court in Chandigarh. He was alledge to have connection in a case of rioting registered in 2020. Police have filed chargesheet against 10 AAP leaders including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.



The case was filed in the year 2020, the police has booked Bhagwant Mann and seven party MLAs or rioting charges. According to the reports, many police personnel were injured when unknown AAP supporters strarted throwing stones on the police.



The Chandigarh Police had filed the chargesheet under Sections 147 (rioting), 149, 332, 353 of the Indian Penal Code, registered at PS Sector 3, Chandigarh.