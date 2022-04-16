Bhagwat Mann govt announces 300 units of free electricity in Punjab from July

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Saturday announced 300 units of free electricity for every household from July 1, according to the State Information and Public Relations Department. The announcement came on the day when Bhagwant Mann-led government completed its one month in the office today.

During a press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday, Mann said, "On the 16th we will give great news to the people of Punjab. "Providing free electricity to every household for up to 300 units was one of the major promises made by AAP in Punjab in the Assembly elections that concluded last month. The state has already been providing free power to the farmers, besides 200 free units to the Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and BPL families. After staking claim to form the government, Mann promised AAP would provide a good Cabinet and make historic decisions.