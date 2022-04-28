Bhalswa landfill fire: Four-member team to visit Mumbai to study gas sucking mechanism

A four-member team of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and East and North MCD will visit Mumbai on May 2 to study the city's gas sucking mechanism to regulate the continuously emitted methane gas at the Bhalswa landfill site.

Reacting to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta's proposal to rename 40 villages of the Capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the BJP is scrambling to make up for the lost bet.

These 40 villages include Humayunpur, Yusuf Sarai, Masoodpur, Zamroodpur, Begumpur, Saidul Ajab, Fatehpur Beri, Hauz Khas and Sheikh Sarai among others.

"Over 40 villages in Delhi were renamed during Mughal rule. Now as we are celebrating 75 years of independence, we must let these names go," said Gupta.

Gopal Rai said, "It is the BJP's frustration speaking. The BJP slept for 15 years, didn't they know the names of these villages for the last 15 years? Didn't they see these villages in 15 years?"

He alleged that BJP in the last 15 years, kept encouraging illegal possession by taking money. "They took money earlier. They are again taking money for illegal possession", he said.

"Had the MCD not encouraged corruption in the last 15 years, the landfill site would not have caught fire. The BJP is fighting for its lost bet. They have nothing to do with changing names. If the name changing had any relevance, BJP would have done it 15 years ago", said Rai.

Further speaking on the election, he said, "Using Amit Shah's power, they postponed the election. But whenever the election is held, people will bid BJP farewell."

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection with the massive fire that broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site on Tuesday.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has submitted the report to the Environment Minister of Delhi.

According to the report, a matter of negligence from the MCD's side has come to the fore.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has imposed a fine on DPCC on the basis of the investigation report. Some areas of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi have been seen still burning on Thursday.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5.00 pm on Tuesday that later spread into a massive fire.

Following the incident, locals living near the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi have also been reporting breathing problems.

( With inputs from ANI )

