Bharat Bandh called on May 25: What is allowed, What is not?

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for Bharat Bandh on May 25. The Bandh is also backed by the Bahujan Mukti Party and the National Convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha.The Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) party has urged people to make Bharat Bandh on May 25 a success by shutting down businesses and joining the bandh. However, the Bharat Bandh is unlikely to have any impact across the country. All government, private offices and schools will work normally. Transport services like bus, train, auto, ola, Uber all expected to work as usual.

The demands of the protesters include:

No use of EVMs in elections.

Caste-based census.

SC/ST/OBC reservations in the private sector.

Guaranteed MSP for farmers.

No implementation of NRC/CAA/NPR.

Resumption of the old pension scheme.

Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

No displacement of tribal people under the garb of environmental protection.

Making vaccination optional.

Protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

