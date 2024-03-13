Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra: Chinese Army Trained in Modern Weapons, Agniveer Goes Without Training, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahu Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi government in the centre during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra's Dondaicha on Wednesday, March 13. Speaking at the Yatra, he said our soldiers go without training in weapons, whereas Chinese Army personnel are trained with the latest weapons.

"Chinese Army personnel get training to use modern weapons for 3-4 years. If our Agniveers, who are trained for six months, are made to face the Chinese soldiers, can you imagine what will happen then? Our Agniveer will go without training and lay down his life, but still, he will not get the status of a martyr," said Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Dondaicha.

The Yatra entered the state days after the party witnessed some high-profile exits like former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan who joined the BJP, and former Union minister Milind Deora who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Congress leader in Dhule said, "In our second Bharat Jodo Yatra, we have added a new word 'Nyay' because in our first yatra whoever we met whether farmers, youth or female, said the reason for violence and hatred, is injustice...90% of Indians face injustice every day. I don't know whether you all know this or not, but 22 people's wealth in India, is equal to the wealth of 70 core people."