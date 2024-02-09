Bharat Ratna to be Awarded to Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narsimha Rao, and MS Swaminathan: Check Complete List

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and MS Swaminathan will be awarded Bharat Ratna informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media announcement.

Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna," the PM wrote on X. "As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth.

Last week L.K Advani was also added in the Bharat Ratna Awardees list.The award of India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, at age 96, finally recognises Advani’s contribution to politics over a period of 70 years.